Davos 2023: Global bank chiefs get FBI cybersecurity update

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Global bank and exchange chiefs got insight on cybersecurity and resilience from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's director during a private session in Davos this week.

Christopher Wray addressed top bankers at the meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering of industry leaders, five sources who attended the meeting said.

The financial services executives also compared notes on economic risks, financial stability and sustainability.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM.N, Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America Corp BAC.N, and Ana Botín, executive chairman of Banco Santander SA, were among those who attended the closed meeting.

Klaas Knot, President of the Dutch central bank who chairs the Financial Stability Board, also spoke with the group. He discussed vulnerabilities in the financial system, including risks posed by so-called shadow banks, the sources said.

