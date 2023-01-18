Davos 2023: Euro zone could avoid recession, Villeroy says

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 18, 2023 — 04:23 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is performing better than feared just a few months ago and the 20-nation bloc could even avoid a recession, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

“If I look at the situation from Europe - it’s probably the same in the U.S., more or less - activity is more resilient than expected, and we should avoid a recession this year, which I wouldn't have (expected) three months ago,” Villeroy told a World Economic Forum panel in Davos.

He added that inflation will likely peak in the first half of the year, with underlying figures hitting their high only after headline figures, and this battle against rapid price growth is not yet won.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.