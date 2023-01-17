Davos 2023: Brazil's Haddad eyes two-phase tax reform in 2023, South American integration

Add details, context

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday the country's economic agenda includes a tax reform in two phases this year, mentioning the integration of a broadly progressive South America as a growth vector for the region.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum panel in Davos, Switzerland, Haddad said the newly inaugurated government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to vote on an income tax reform in the second half of the year, after a consumption tax reform forecast for the first half.

"(Change) is to relieve the poorest layers and burden those who do not pay taxes today. Many people in Brazil today do not pay taxes. So we need to rebalance the Brazilian tax system to improve income distribution in Brazil," he said.

Another path of growth will come from regional integration, the minister said, mentioning Colombia, Chile and Argentina to stress that there are progressive presidents in almost all South American countries, sharing more goals than in the past.

"Because there is no longer the commodity boom of the beginning of the century, they will have to do it differently now," he said.

"Since we don't have the commodities boom, let's make an integration boom, to favor trade, financial transactions, the credit system, integrate all of this into our region, draw the world's attention and attract investments."

According to the minister, Lula's government will also design a program to get people out of consumer indebtedness so that they can return to the consumer market.

He highlighted the policy of raising the minimum wage, increasing it "a little above inflation," as another driver to boost low-income consumption.

Regarding regulatory improvements to attract investments, Haddad stated that he would mainly target public-private partnerships and concessions but would also use the public budget for some specific projects.

