Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 19, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs.

The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

