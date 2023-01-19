US Markets

Davos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 19, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

Written by Jeffrey Dastin and Switzerland for Reuters ->

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Generative artificial intelligence, the umbrella technology behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has interesting applications for social media, the chief product officer for Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O told Reuters.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Meta's Chris Cox said that such technology has the capability to create image filters for the likes of the company's Instagram app.

Generative AI can learn from vast data to produce prose, imagery or other content in response to a simple text command.

Meta has been working on generative AI research, for instance tech that can convert a text prompt into a video clip.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.