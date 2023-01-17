Davos 2023-Kurdish Iraqi PM sees oil revenue deal with Baghdad in months

By Maha El Dahan and Alessandra Galloni

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A long-running dispute on oil revenue-sharing between Iraq's national government and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region may be resolved within months with agreement on a hydrocarbons law, Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks in Baghdad last week with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, Barzani said the federal government committed to freeze for now court actions it had taken for control of oil and gas revenues from the Kurdish region.

The dispute between Erbil and Baghdad erupted last year after a February federal court ruling that deemed the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector unconstitutional.

Agreement on regular budget payments from Baghdad would help authorities in the Kurdish Regional Government resolve payment delays to international oil companies in the region, as well as easing a backlog in salary payments for KRG employees.

"What we have agreed is that all those pressures on the KRG will be halted and stopped for the moment and we will wait until we have the hydrocarbon law," Barzani told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Until that deal was reached, the two sides would cooperate in oilfield management, oil sales and revenue-sharing - which he said would eventually be formalised in the budget.

Asked about the timing for agreement on the hydrocarbon law, Barzani said it should be within months. "We had a time frame of six months. I don’t know if that would be realistic ... but I'm hoping that we can do it as soon as possible."

Under the Iraqi constitution, the KRG is entitled to a portion of the national budget. But the arrangement collapsed in 2014 when the Kurds seized control of Iraq's main northern oilfields in Kirkuk from Islamic State militants and began selling crude from there independently.

In 2018, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories, including the oil city of Kirkuk. Baghdad resumed some budget payments but they have been sporadic, and the federal government has tried to bring KRG revenues under its control, including through local court rulings and threats of international arbitration.

The standoff has affected the KRG's ability to pay international oil companies (IOCs) operating on its territory and to pay thousands of local employees.

"We always made sure that all the IOCs and oil traders know that the KRG is very committed to paying whatever they owe to the companies," Barzani said.

When it agreement was reached with Baghdad, the KRG would "expedite the payments and make sure we can close the gap ... that they have been tolerating so far."

(Writing by Dominic Evans and Amina Ismail Editing by Mark Heinrich)

