Davos 2023-ECB rates could peak by summer, Villeroy says

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 18, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank interest rates could peak by the summer, French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The ECB's 2% deposit rate is almost certain to rise to 2.5% next month and markets see it peaking at around 3.2% by July, a downgrade compared to the 3.5% priced by investors at the start of this month.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle)

