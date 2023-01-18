Davos 2023-Brazil's Haddad says Mercosul should be strengthened, have more members

Adds details, context

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Wednesday that the Mercosur should be strengthened, including the addition of new members, signaling that the economic bloc will be prioritized in the newly inaugurated government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay has been abandoned in recent years, Haddad said at a World Economic Forum panel about Latin America in Davos, Switzerland, referring to the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Haddad stressed that the integration of markets in Latin American countries, particularly in South America, would prepare the ground for "considerable gains in scale," something central to attracting investments.

The minister mentioned the need to increase the integration of infrastructure, energy and trade, adding that a more ambitious idea would be an integration of the region's financial markets, which today "lack competitiveness and cheap credit."

"If we don't think about forms of regional integration, I think we're going to have a tough time getting off the ground, even with free trade agreements," he said.

The remarks echoed the minister's speech at the forum on Tuesday, when he mentioned the integration of a broadly progressive South America as a growth vector for the region.

