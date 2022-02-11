DaVita's (DVA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up

DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.02 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 20.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.79, reflecting a 7.2% surge from the year-earlier figure.

Full-year adjusted EPS was $9.13, reflecting a 25.8% increase from the year-ago period. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $2.94 billion in the fourth quarter were up 1.3% year over year. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

Management noted that despite the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the company delivered robust performances. It also estimates that incremental mortality due to COVID-19 was around 1,100 compared with approximately 1,600 during the sequentially last-reported quarter.

Full-year revenues were $11.62 billion, reflecting a 0.6% improvement from the year-ago period. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Segment Details

The company’s dialysis patient service revenues were $2.84 billion, up 2.5% year over year. Other revenues were $100.9 million, down 23.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Per management, total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter were 7,455,560 or 94,374 per day, on average. This represents a per-day decrease of 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

As of Dec 31, 2021, DaVita provided dialysis services to around 243,000 patients at 3,154 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,815 were U.S. centers while 339 were located across 10 other countries.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company acquired 17 dialysis centers, opened a total of two dialysis centers and closed 30 in the United States. It also acquired seven dialysis centers, opened two and closed three outside the United States in the same period.

Margin Details

In the quarter under review, DaVita’s gross profit rose 4.2% to $883.7 million. Gross margin expanded 82 basis points (bps) to 30%.

General & administrative expenses climbed 5.9% to $322.7 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $561 million, reflecting a 3.1% uptick from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter expanded 34 bps to 19.1%.

Financial Position

DaVita exited full-year 2021 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $484.2 million compared with $345.1 million at the end of 2020. Total debt (including current portion) at the end of full-year 2021 was $8.91 billion compared with $8.09 billion at the end of 2020.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of 2021 was $1.93 billion compared with $1.98 billion a year ago.

DaVita repurchased 6,127,556 shares of its common stock for $647 million during the reported quarter. Management also informed that from Dec 31, 2021 to Feb 9, 2022, the company repurchased 1,437,107 shares of its common stock for $159 million.

2022 Guidance

DaVita has initiated its financial outlook for full-year 2022.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is projected to be $7.50-$8.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same currently stands at $8.16.

Our Take

DaVita ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company registered improvement in the overall top line, along with strong dialysis patient service revenues during the period, which is impressive. The acquisition of several dialysis centers, both within the United States and overseas, is encouraging as well. The expansion of both margins also bodes well for the stock.

However, a fall in the company’s Other revenues during the fourth quarter is concerning. Per-day decrease in total U.S. dialysis treatments is also discouraging. Foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

DaVita currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

