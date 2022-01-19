DaVita's (DVA) New Buyout to Enhance Transplant Experience

DaVita Inc. DVA recently acquired a transplant software company — MedSleuth — that will help the former to boost its efforts to drive transplant innovation and strengthen its presence along a patient’s kidney care journey. This move reinforces DaVita’s commitment to health equity by improving access to transplantation.



It is worth mentioning that MedSleuth, which works with transplant centers throughout the United States, aims to improve connectivity among transplant candidates and centers, physicians and care teams to enhance the patient experience and outcomes.



MedSleuth’s innovative software helps in simplifying the evaluation process of candidates and keeps them active on the waitlist. It also aids in improving the rate of transplantation through living donation.



This buyout is likely to boost DaVita Kidney Care — the company’s major revenue-generating business.

Rationale of the Buyout

Per management at DaVita, kidney transplantation is a life-altering option for most people with kidney failure, which is presently limited by supply and complexity. Patients can get greater access to transplantation through MedSleuth’s powerful platform.

Through this buyout, DaVita will support the team at MedSleuth to advance innovation and simplify the transplant process for transplant candidates as well as centers, physicians and care teams.



Per MedSleuth’s management, the company and DaVita are likely to leverage their common vision to boost access to transplantation.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global transplantation market was worth $8.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Rising demand for novel tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation for the treatment of organ failure is the primary factor driving this market’s growth.



Hence, this buyout is a well-timed one for DaVita.

Another Notable Development

In November 2021, the company announced that its DaVita Clinical Research study has found that dialysis patients who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were at a lower risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection post-vaccination. The study also found that vaccinated patients were less likely to be hospitalized or die following breakthrough infection, unlike the unvaccinated patients.

