DaVita To Expand International Operations In Brazil, Colombia And Entry Into Chile, Ecuador

(RTTNews) - Kidney care services firm DaVita, Inc. (DVA) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to terms on the expansion of its international operations in Brazil and Colombia, and its entry into Chile and Ecuador. The expansion will make DaVita the largest dialysis services provider in Latin America.

The deal, which is consistent with DaVita's disciplined investment strategy, involves four separate acquisitions from Fresenius Medical Care for a total purchase price of $300 million.

The transaction in Chile closed effective today. The transactions in Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil remain subject to each country's respective anti-trust and regulatory approval processes, which are each expected to be completed at various times during 2024.

With the expansion, the Company will have more than 15,000 DaVita teammates providing high-quality clinical care to more than 60,000 patients in more than 270 clinics.

