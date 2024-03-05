News & Insights

Markets
DVA

DaVita To Expand International Operations In Brazil, Colombia And Entry Into Chile, Ecuador

March 05, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kidney care services firm DaVita, Inc. (DVA) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to terms on the expansion of its international operations in Brazil and Colombia, and its entry into Chile and Ecuador. The expansion will make DaVita the largest dialysis services provider in Latin America.

The deal, which is consistent with DaVita's disciplined investment strategy, involves four separate acquisitions from Fresenius Medical Care for a total purchase price of $300 million.

The transaction in Chile closed effective today. The transactions in Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil remain subject to each country's respective anti-trust and regulatory approval processes, which are each expected to be completed at various times during 2024.

With the expansion, the Company will have more than 15,000 DaVita teammates providing high-quality clinical care to more than 60,000 patients in more than 270 clinics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.