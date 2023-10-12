News & Insights

Markets
DVA

DaVita To Closely Monitor Developments Related To GLP-1s

October 12, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DaVita (DVA) said it believes there may be limited application of the FLOW study findings to the overall chronic kidney disease patient population. The company issued the statement in response to news this week from Novo Nordisk related to its FLOW study that sought to demonstrate that Ozempic delays progression of chronic kidney disease and lowers the risk of kidney and cardiovascular mortality.

Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita, stated: "We will continue monitoring closely as further evidence becomes available to identify the potential benefit of GLP-1s to those afflicted with kidney disease."

Novo Nordisk's FLOW study will be released in the first half of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.