DaVita To Closely Monitor Developments Related To GLP-1s

(RTTNews) - DaVita (DVA) said it believes there may be limited application of the FLOW study findings to the overall chronic kidney disease patient population. The company issued the statement in response to news this week from Novo Nordisk related to its FLOW study that sought to demonstrate that Ozempic delays progression of chronic kidney disease and lowers the risk of kidney and cardiovascular mortality.

Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita, stated: "We will continue monitoring closely as further evidence becomes available to identify the potential benefit of GLP-1s to those afflicted with kidney disease."

Novo Nordisk's FLOW study will be released in the first half of 2024.

