DaVita Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

DaVita Inc. (DVA), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers.

Shares of this kidney care giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DVA has gained 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.9%. In 2025, DVA stock is down 3.4%, compared to the SPX’s marginal decline on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, DVA’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 9.7% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

DVA's underperformance can be attributed to a recent ransomware attack that spooked investors. The attack, which occurred on Apr. 12, prompted the company to implement containment measures to limit damage. Some operations have been impacted, and restoration efforts are ongoing.

On May 12, DVA shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $3.2 billion, up 5% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS declined 11.5% year over year to $2.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DVA’s EPS to grow 11.2% to $10.76 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering DVA stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, six “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The configuration is consistent over the past three months.

On Apr. 10, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Andrew Mok CFA maintained a “Hold” rating on DVA and set a price target of $169, implying a potential upside of 17% from current levels.

The mean price target of $169.14 represents a 17.1% premium to DVA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $186 suggests a notable upside potential of 28.8%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.