DaVita Stock Gains From Integrated Kidney Care and CKCC Progress

DaVita Inc. DVA, a well-known kidney care services provider, is focused on delivering dialysis treatment and integrated care solutions for patients with chronic and end-stage kidney disease. As of March 31, 2026, the company was serving 296,300 patients through 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers worldwide, underscoring its significant presence in the global renal care market. In first-quarter 2026, DVA delivered more than 7 million dialysis treatments and continued to expand its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) platform, which covered 62,600 patients in risk-based care arrangements.

Beyond its core dialysis operations, DaVita is increasingly emphasizing coordinated and value-based care to improve outcomes for kidney disease patients. The company reported continued momentum in its IKC business, which represents approximately $5.4 billion in annualized medical spend under risk-based arrangements. This reflects DVA's broader strategy of managing patient care across the kidney disease space while supporting long-term healthcare efficiency and quality outcomes.

Recent developments highlight the company's focus on innovation and care coordination. DaVita reported year-over-year improvements across key measures in the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program and generated the highest aggregate savings among participants in first-quarter 2026. DVA is also investing in technology-driven initiatives, including the rollout of its AI-enabled ScheduleHub tool, designed to optimize patient scheduling and staffing while enhancing operational efficiency and supporting clinical excellence.

BAX & RMTI Supporting the Broader Renal Care Ecosystem

Baxter International Inc. BAX remains connected to the renal care ecosystem through products that continue to be used in kidney dialysis centers and other healthcare settings. While Baxter completed the sale of its Kidney Care business, now known as Vantive, in January 2025, BAX still serves healthcare providers through its broad portfolio of medical products and therapies.

Recent developments reflect Baxter’s ongoing focus on operational improvement and innovation, with the company advancing connected-care offerings, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring technologies, infusion systems and respiratory health devices, while continuing to support providers across a range of care settings.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI is a dedicated renal care company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical supplies a broad portfolio of dialysis concentrates and related products that support patients with end-stage kidney disease.

Recent developments include Rockwell Medical's new three-year supply agreement with Heritage Dialysis and the renewal of its agreement with aQua Dialysis, strengthening its presence in both in-center and home dialysis markets. RMTI also continues to focus on operational improvements, profitability and long-term growth within the dialysis industry.

DVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of DaVita have gained 74.4% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 8.5%.



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DVA’s forward 12-month P/E of 11.9X is lower than the industry’s average of 17.4X and its five-year median of 12.7X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share suggests a 39.8% improvement compared with 2025.



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DaVita currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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