DaVita Stock Down Post Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 in the third quarter of 2025, down 3.1% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.7%.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.04, down 18.4% year over year.

DaVita’s Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $3.42 billion in the third quarter increased 4.8% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

Revenue per treatment in the third quarter of 2025 was $410.6, up 4.1% year over year and 1.5% sequentially. Per management, this was primarily driven by rate increases, higher revenue from phosphate binders and the negative impact of the cyber incident. This was partially offset by a slight decline in payer mix and normal variability.

Shares of this company plunged nearly 3.1% in yesterday’s after-market trading.

DVA’s Segment Details

DaVita generates revenues via two sources — Dialysis patient service revenues and Other revenues.

The dialysis patient service revenues were $3.29 billion, up 5.1% year over year.

Other revenues were $122.1 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Per management, the total U.S. dialysis treatments for the third quarter were 7,242,725 or 91,680 per day, on average. This represents a per-day decrease of 0.4% on a sequential basis. Normalized non-acquired treatment declined 0.6% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, DaVita provided dialysis services to around 293,200 patients at 3,247 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,662 were U.S. centers while 585 were located across 14 other countries.

During the third quarter of 2025, the company opened three dialysis centers and closed three in the United States. It also acquired 58 and closed nine dialysis centers outside the United States in the same period.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, DaVita had approximately 64,900 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements in its Integrated Kidney Care business, representing $5.5 billion in annualized medical spend. The company also had an additional 9,400 patients in other integrated care arrangements.

DaVita’s Margin Details

In the quarter under review, DaVita’s gross profit decreased 2.2% year over year to $1.09 billion. The gross margin contracted 230 basis points (bps) to 31.8%.

General & administrative expenses climbed 5.3% year over year to $414.4 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $517 million, reflecting a 3.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter contracted 130 bps to 15.1%.

DaVita Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DVA’s Financial Position

DaVita exited third-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $736.5 million compared with $739.4 million at the second-quarter end. Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of third-quarter 2025 was $10.25 billion compared with $10.26 billion at the second-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2025 was $1.35 billion compared with $1.47 billion a year ago.

During the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, DVA repurchased 3.3 million shares for $465 million.

DaVita’s Guidance

DaVita has updated its adjusted EPS outlook for 2025.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is now projected to be in the range of $10.35-$11.15 compared with the previous guidance of $10.20-$11.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $10.93.

Our Take on DVA

DaVita ended the third quarter of 2025 with mixed results. The uptick in the company’s top line and revenue per treatment was encouraging. The per-day increase in total U.S. dialysis treatments for the third quarter on a sequential basis and solid revenues from dialysis patient service were encouraging. The opening of dialysis centers within the United States and the acquisition of centers overseas were promising.

However, the year-over-year decline in the bottom line and normalized non-acquired treatment was disappointing. The contraction of the adjusted operating margin does not bode well for the stock.

DaVita’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

DVA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Solventum Corporation SOLV, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and HealthEquity HQY.

Solventum, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 4.1%. SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.91%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Solventum’s shares have gained 8.2% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth so far this year.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.7%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 11.05%.

HealthEquity’s shares have risen 0.6% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

