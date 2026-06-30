DaVita Stock Benefits From Strengthening Kidney Care Delivery

DaVita Inc. DVA, a well-known kidney care services provider, plays a central role in the dialysis ecosystem by providing comprehensive kidney care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The company operates an extensive network of outpatient dialysis centers in the United States and internationally, offering in-center dialysis, home dialysis and related clinical services. Beyond delivering dialysis treatments, DVA supports patients across the broader continuum of kidney care through integrated care programs designed to improve clinical outcomes and coordinate treatment with physicians and other healthcare providers.

As kidney care continues to shift toward value-based delivery models, DaVita is expanding its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) platform to better manage patients with advanced kidney disease. The company reported continued progress under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program, delivering year-over-year improvements in gross savings, quality scores and high-performing status. These results highlight DVA's efforts to pair coordinated care with data-driven insights to improve patient outcomes while supporting a more sustainable kidney care model.

DaVita is also investing in technology to strengthen its dialysis operations and enhance care delivery. During 2026, the company continued expanding its digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, including the introduction of ScheduleHub, an AI-powered scheduling tool that aligns patient appointments, staffing availability and clinic capacity. By reducing administrative burden and improving operational efficiency across its dialysis centers, these investments reinforce DVA's focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered kidney care while supporting the evolving needs of the dialysis industry.

FMS & RMTI Advancing Kidney Care Delivery

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS is strengthening its foothold in kidney care by integrating dialysis services, value-based care and digital innovation across the treatment continuum. Fresenius Medical Care recently launched kinexus, a unified digital platform that supports home dialysis through remote therapy monitoring, prescription management and integrated supply ordering. Additionally, Fresenius Medical Care is accelerating the U.S. rollout of its 5008X CAREsystem, reinforcing its focus on connected, patient-centric dialysis care while expanding access to advanced home and in-center therapies.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI is strengthening kidney care delivery by supplying dialysis providers with a comprehensive portfolio of hemodialysis products that support treatment across outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities and home dialysis settings. Rockwell Medical recently signed a three-year product purchase agreement with Heritage Dialysis and renewed its agreement with aQua Dialysis, expanding access to its dialysis concentrates and ancillary products. Through these partnerships, Rockwell Medical continues to enhance the reliability and availability of dialysis care across diverse treatment settings.

DVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of DaVita have gained 93.4% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 14.7%.



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DVA’s forward 12-month P/E of 13.2X is lower than the industry’s average of 18.2X but higher than its five-year median of 12.7X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share suggests a 39.8% improvement compared with 2025.



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DaVita currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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