DaVita Stock Benefits From Expanding Community-Based Kidney Care

DaVita Inc. DVA, a well-known kidney care services provider, is helping reshape healthcare delivery by expanding treatment beyond traditional hospital settings and into community-based and home-centered environments. The company operates one of the largest outpatient dialysis networks in the world, serving approximately 296,300 patients through 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers as of March 2026. In addition to its clinic-based services, DVA continues to advance integrated kidney care programs that coordinate treatment across the patient journey, supporting improved outcomes while helping reduce the overall cost of care. This strategy aligns with the broader shift toward accessible, lower-cost care settings outside acute-care facilities.

DVA also maintains significant exposure to government-sponsored healthcare programs, with Medicare-related reimbursement continuing to play an important role in its business. Through its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) platform and participation in value-based care initiatives, the company works to improve clinical outcomes while managing healthcare spending for patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. Recent results from the CMS Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program reflected continued progress in savings and quality performance, underscoring the growing importance of value-based care within DVA’s operating model.

To further support care delivery, DVA continues to invest in technology and digital capabilities. Among its latest initiatives is ScheduleHub, an AI-enabled scheduling tool designed to optimize patient and staffing schedules across dialysis centers, improving operational efficiency as the company expands its data-driven approach to kidney care.

AVAH & PNTG Advancing Care Beyond Hospital Settings

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH provides a diversified home-care platform serving medically complex children, adults and seniors through private-duty nursing, home health, hospice and medical solutions, enabling patients to receive care in lower-cost home and community settings rather than hospitals. Aveanna Healthcare derives substantial revenues from government programs, particularly Medicare and Medicaid, and continues expanding its community-based footprint. Recently, Aveanna Healthcare announced the acquisition of Family First Homecare, strengthening its in-home pediatric care capabilities and reinforcing AVAH’s focus on cost-effective care delivery.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG delivers healthcare services through home health, hospice and senior living operations, emphasizing care in patients’ homes and other cost-effective post-acute settings supported by government reimbursement programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. Pennant Group derives a significant portion of revenues from these programs and benefits from the ongoing shift away from higher-cost institutional care. Recently, Pennant Group expanded its platform through the acquisition of Copper Canyon Memory Care in Arizona and the addition of three senior living communities in Arizona and Wisconsin, further enhancing PNTG’s community-based care network.

DVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of DaVita have gained 85.6% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 9%.



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DVA’s forward 12-month P/E of 12.67X is lower than the industry’s average of 17.29X but higher than its five-year median of 12.65X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share suggests a 39.8% improvement compared with 2025.



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DaVita currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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