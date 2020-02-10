DaVita Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DaVita (DVA) announced, for 2020, the company now projects adjusted net income from per share from continuing operations of $5.75 to $6.25, revised from prior guidance range of $5.25 to $5.75. Revenue is targeted in the range of $11.50 billion to $11.70 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.57 on revenue of $11.56 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.86 compared to $0.90, prior year. Total revenues were $2.90 billion compared to $2.82 billion, last year. Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter were 7,681,462, or an average of 96,744 treatments per day, a per day increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

