Markets
DVA

DaVita Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DaVita (DVA) announced, for 2020, the company now projects adjusted net income from per share from continuing operations of $5.75 to $6.25, revised from prior guidance range of $5.25 to $5.75. Revenue is targeted in the range of $11.50 billion to $11.70 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.57 on revenue of $11.56 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.86 compared to $0.90, prior year. Total revenues were $2.90 billion compared to $2.82 billion, last year. Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter were 7,681,462, or an average of 96,744 treatments per day, a per day increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular