DaVita raises 2023 profit outlook after first-quarter results beat

May 08, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Dialysis services provider DaVita Inc DVA.N on Monday raised its full-year profit forecast as it pinned hopes on a pickup in procedures in the United States, driving the company's shares 4.7% up in extended trade.

Healthcare providers, lately, have been reporting a recovery in procedure volumes as staff shortages ease in hospitals, benefiting device makers and other healthcare providers in the quarter.

DaVita's first-quarter revenue rose 1.6% to $2.87 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.84 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.58 per share, beating estimates of $1.15.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects an annual profit between $6.20 per share and $7.30 per share, compared with DaVita's previous forecast of $5.45 to $6.95 per share.

Analysts expect a full-year profit of $6.21 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

