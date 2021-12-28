DaVita (NYSE:DVA) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) share price is 116% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 14% in thirty days.

Since it's been a strong week for DaVita shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

DaVita was able to grow its EPS at 40% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.51.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DVA Earnings Per Share Growth December 28th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how DaVita has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at DaVita's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in DaVita had a tough year, with a total loss of 3.7%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DaVita better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with DaVita .

Of course DaVita may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

