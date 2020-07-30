DaVita Issues Current 2020 Guidance

(RTTNews) - DaVita (DVA) said, for fiscal 2020, the company's current outlook for adjusted net income per share from continuing operations is $6.25 to $6.75, compared to prior guidance range of $5.75 to $6.25. Revenue is anticipated in a range of $11.50 billion to $11.70 billion.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.95 compared to $1.22, previous year. Consolidated revenues was $2.88 billion compared to $2.84 billion, previous year.

During the second quarter, the company opened a total of 28 new dialysis centers, acquired one center and closed six dialysis centers in the United States. Also, the company acquired three dialysis centers and opened two new dialysis centers outside of the United States during the second quarter.

For the second quarter, total U.S. dialysis treatments were 7,570,908, or an average of 97,063 treatments per day, a per day increase of 0.7% over last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.