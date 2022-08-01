DaVita Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $224.8 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $293.8 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.93 billion from $2.92 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $224.8 Mln. vs. $293.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $2.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.

