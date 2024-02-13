DaVita Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $150.67 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $68.10 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $3.15 billion from $2.92 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $150.67 Mln. vs. $68.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.

