DaVita Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $246.63 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $105.37 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $3.12 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $246.63 Mln. vs. $105.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.62 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.30

