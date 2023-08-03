DaVita Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $178.69 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $224.81 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $178.69 Mln. vs. $224.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.