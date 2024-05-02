DaVita Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $239.65 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $115.55 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.07 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $239.65 Mln. vs. $115.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

