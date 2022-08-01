DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) insiders who sold US$5.4m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$8.1b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$5.4m worth of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) stock at an average price of US$129 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$160m after the stock price dropped 3.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DaVita

The CFO & Treasurer, Joel Ackerman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$131 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$84.16). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, DaVita insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DVA Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

DaVita Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at DaVita, over the last three months. In total, Chief Operating Officer of Kidney Care Michael Staffieri bought US$1.6m worth of shares in that time. But we did see Independent Director Barbara Desoer sell shares worth US$226k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership Of DaVita

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that DaVita insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$93m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DaVita Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in DaVita, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DaVita.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

