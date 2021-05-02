DaVita Inc. Just Recorded A 14% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 2.6% to US$117. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.8b were in line with what the analysts predicted, DaVita surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.09 per share, a notable 14% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DVA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, DaVita's eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$11.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 20% to US$8.17. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.13 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$118. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on DaVita, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$91.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2021. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 1.3% annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, DaVita is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that DaVita's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on DaVita. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DaVita going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DaVita you should know about.

