DaVita Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $68.10 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $187.47 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.92 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68.10 Mln. vs. $187.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.

