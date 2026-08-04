DaVita Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $265.397 million, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $199.337 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $4.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $3.554 billion from $3.379 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $265.397 Mln. vs. $199.337 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $3.554 Bln vs. $3.379 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.10 To $ 15.20

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