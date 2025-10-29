DaVita Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $150.33 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $214.69 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $2.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.420 billion from $3.263 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.33 Mln. vs. $214.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $3.420 Bln vs. $3.263 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 - $11.15

