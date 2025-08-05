DaVita Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for second quarter of $199.34 million

The company's bottom line totaled $199.34 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $222.68 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $3.206 billion from $3.061 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $199.34 Mln. vs. $222.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $3.206 Bln vs. $3.061 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $11.30

