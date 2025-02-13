DaVita Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $259.33 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $150.66 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.297 billion from $3.145 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $259.33 Mln. vs. $150.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.09 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $3.297 Bln vs. $3.145 Bln last year.

