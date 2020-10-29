DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $158.67 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $143.27 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223.27 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.92 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $223.27 Mln. vs. $231.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 -$7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $11,500 -$11,600 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.