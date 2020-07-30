Markets
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $202 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.88 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $242 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $11.50 - $11.70 Bln

