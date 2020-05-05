DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $240 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.84 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $232 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $11.50 - $11.70 Bln

