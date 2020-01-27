DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $82.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had gained 11.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 84.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.92 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DVA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DVA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.98.

We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.