DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $153.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

The kidney dialysis provider's shares have seen an increase of 10.21% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.75, showcasing a 26.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.23 billion, reflecting a 5.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.76 per share and a revenue of $13.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.16% and +5.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, DaVita HealthCare holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DaVita HealthCare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.97 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that DVA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry stood at 2.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.