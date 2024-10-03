DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ending at $159.07, denoting a -0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

The the stock of kidney dialysis provider has risen by 5.11% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.76, signifying a 3.16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.22 billion, indicating a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.99 per share and a revenue of $12.8 billion, indicating changes of +17.95% and +5.43%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, DaVita HealthCare boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.47 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that DVA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

