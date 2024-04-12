DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with DaVita HealthCare (DVA) standing at $130.42, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a loss of 3.38% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.66% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of DaVita HealthCare will be of great interest to investors. On that day, DaVita HealthCare is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.05%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.01 billion, indicating a 4.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.23 per share and a revenue of $12.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.97% and +3.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, DaVita HealthCare boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DaVita HealthCare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.

Also, we should mention that DVA has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

