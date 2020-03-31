DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $76.06, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had lost 7.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DVA to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $11.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.22% and +1.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DVA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.48.

Investors should also note that DVA has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

