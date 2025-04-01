DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $151.91, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had gained 6.9% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.75, signifying a 26.47% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.23 billion, showing a 5.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.76 per share and a revenue of $13.47 billion, representing changes of +11.16% and +5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DaVita HealthCare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.93.

Meanwhile, DVA's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.