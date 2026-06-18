DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed the most recent trading day at $207.91, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a gain of 6.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.01, indicating a 35.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.53 billion, showing a 4.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.07 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.8% and +4.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. DaVita HealthCare presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DaVita HealthCare has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.98 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.29 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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