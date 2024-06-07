DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with DaVita HealthCare (DVA) standing at $143.18, reflecting a -0.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

The the stock of kidney dialysis provider has risen by 4.28% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.47, marking a 18.75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.16 billion, indicating a 5.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.62 per share and a revenue of $12.74 billion, signifying shifts of +13.58% and +4.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Right now, DaVita HealthCare possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, DaVita HealthCare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.15 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DVA has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

