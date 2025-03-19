DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $149.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a loss of 3.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.21% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. On that day, DaVita HealthCare is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.47%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.23 billion, indicating a 5.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.76 per share and a revenue of $13.47 billion, representing changes of +11.16% and +5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower. DaVita HealthCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.31.

Investors should also note that DVA has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

