DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $132.77, demonstrating a +0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

The kidney dialysis provider's stock has dropped by 3% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.96, signifying a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.01 billion, indicating a 4.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.23 per share and a revenue of $12.56 billion, representing changes of +8.97% and +3.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.91 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that DVA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

