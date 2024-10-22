DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, DaVita HealthCare (DVA) reached $163.16, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

The kidney dialysis provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.02% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.76, reflecting a 3.16% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.22 billion, reflecting a 3.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.99 per share and a revenue of $12.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.95% and +5.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for DaVita HealthCare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, DaVita HealthCare holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DaVita HealthCare has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.02 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that DVA has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

