DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, DaVita HealthCare (DVA) reached $143.81, with a +1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

The kidney dialysis provider's stock has dropped by 0.74% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.16 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $12.74 billion, indicating changes of +13.58% and +4.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DaVita HealthCare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.33.

It is also worth noting that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.