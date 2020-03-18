DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $75.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had lost 12.03% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 18.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DVA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.84 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $11.61 billion, which would represent changes of +12.22% and +1.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DVA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DVA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so we one might conclude that DVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DVA has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

