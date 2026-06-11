DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $203.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.54%.

The kidney dialysis provider's shares have seen an increase of 0.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect DaVita HealthCare to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion, up 4.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.07 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion, which would represent changes of +39.8% and +4.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DaVita HealthCare has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.54.

Meanwhile, DVA's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.